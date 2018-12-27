Capitals' Brooks Orpik: Won't play Thursday
Orpik (knee) took part in Thursday's game-day skate in a regular jersey, but won't suit up versus Carolina, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Orpik will miss his 26th consecutive game due to his knee injury, but the fact that he has been cleared for contact at practice is a step in the right direction. Once the veteran is given the all-clear, Jonas Siegenthaler figures to be the odd man out of the lineup.
