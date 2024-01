Allen (shoulder) will make his season debut for OHL Guelph against Sarnia on Friday, Scott Wheeler of The Athletic reports.

Allen put up 25 points in 62 games for the Storm last season before his campaign was cut short by his shoulder injury. Despite the setbacks, the 19-year-old blueliner was still selected by the Caps in the fifth round of the 2023 NHL Draft. Even if he can put together a strong finish to 2023-24, Allen is unlikely to crack the Washington lineup any time soon.