Allen was selected 136th overall by the Capitals in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

Allen has been on the map as a potential top prospect for a long time. He was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 OHL Draft and the winner of the 2021-22 OHL Rookie of the Year award (13G, 37P in 65GP). He was drastically less effective this past season, managing just 25 points in 62 games for Guelph. Allen spent the entire year looking like a player that couldn't find his game. The good news is his compete level remained high his despite the offensive struggles. If this past season was nothing more than a blip on the radar and Allen can get back to the player we saw two years ago, Washington is getting a clear first-round talent in Round 4, but that's far from a given at this point.