Hagelin (illness) will play in Sunday's home contest against the Flyers, Mike Vogel of the Capitals' official site reports.

Hagelin missed Friday's game against Minnesota due to an illness, but seems to have returned to full health. The University of Michigan product has been outstanding his past 10 games, recording eight points in that span. He'll play on the third line with Lars Eller and Brett Connolly.

