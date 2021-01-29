Hagelin tallied an assist and two shots during Thursday's 6-3 victory over the Islanders.
Hagelin had been held off the scoresheet in his previous seven outings heading into Thursday's action -- managing just nine shots and a plus-2 rating during that span. The Swedish winger remains a non-factor for fantasy purposes unless he can become a more consistent producer.
