Per Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic, Hagelin (eye) wore a normal jersey while skating with his injured teammates Thursday, indicating he's been cleared for contact.

Hagelin missed the final 27 regular-season games and the entirety of the Capitals' first-round playoff loss to the Panthers last campaign after undergoing multiple eye surgeries in March, but the fact that he's been evidently been cleared for contact suggests he may be trending toward being ready for training camp. Before undergoing his season-ending surgery, the 34-year-old winger picked up three goals and 14 points while averaging 14:14 of ice time through 53 contests.