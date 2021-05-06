Hagelin tallied an assist, two shots and seven PIM in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Rangers.

Due to his involvement in a line brawl at the opening faceoff, Hagelin was a mere goal away from a "Gordie Howe Hat Trick", but will have to settle for a humble two-game point streak. The 32-year-old winger has been a valuable role player for the Capitals on an effective fourth line with Nic Dowd and Garnet Hathaway. However, with five goals and 15 points in 53 games, Hagelin does not get on the scoresheet with enough consistency to merit fantasy consideration in standard formats.