Hagelin registered two assists and was plus-2 in Sunday's 8-1 win over the Bruins.

Hagelin helped set up goals by Lars Eller and Nic Dowd, a productive night for the fourth-line winger who only saw just under 13 minutes of ice time. The 32-year-old Hagelin has pitched in with four goals and 12 points in 42 games in his bottom-six role.