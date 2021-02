Hagelin tallied an empty-net goal on four shots in a 5-2 win over Pittsburgh on Thursday.

Hagelin's goal into the empty cage gave Washington a 4-2 lead with 1:22 left in regulation, and it snapped a seven-game point skid for the 32-year-old. Hagelin was a serviceable secondary source of offense early in his NHL career, but he hasn't topped 10 goals since the 2015-16 season.