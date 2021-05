Hagelin tallied a goal on three shots and added two blocks in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Bruins.

Hagelin got the Capitals on the board with 3:45 left in the second period, tapping home a loose puck on the doorstep to knot the game at 1-1. It snapped a 12-game goal drought for Hagelin, who last tickled the twine April 13. The veteran winger finished the regular season with six goals and 16 points in 56 games.