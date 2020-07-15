Hagelin is expected to leave the Capitals briefly in September for the birth of his second child, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Assuming the Capitals are still in contention for the Stanley Cup by then, Hagelin expects to leave briefly to attend the birth of his child. Though he managed just eight goals and 25 points in 58 games during the 2019-20 regular season, the speedy winger's defensive abilities and wealth of playoff experience would certainly be missed by a Capitals team with championship aspirations. If the Caps are still playing, Hagelin will have to isolate upon his return and test negative for COVID-19 for four consecutive days before being allowed to play.