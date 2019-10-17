Capitals' Carl Hagelin: Finds scoresheet Wednesday
Hagelin tallied an assist and two penalty minutes while logging 10:54 of ice time during Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Maple Leafs.
Hagelin is now on the board in 2018-19 after needing eight games to post his first point of the season. The speedy winger found himself skating on the second line with Evgeny Kuznetsov and Tom Wilson during Wednesday's contest, which should enhance his short-term fantasy prospects as long as he can stick around on a scoring line. However, those in season-long leagues should be able to find more consistent options for their rosters.
