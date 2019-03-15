Capitals' Carl Hagelin: Five points in last six games
Hagelin picked up two assists in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Flyers on Thursday.
Hagelin has struggled this season, but has a surprising five points (two goals, three assists) in his last six games. Check your wire. Hagelin may have finally found a fit in the U.S. Capital.
