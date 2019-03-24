Hagelin (illness) is a true game-time decision for Sunday's home clash against the Flyers, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Hagelin missed Saturday's game with an illness that seems to be going through the team, and is uncertain for Sunday. The 30-year-old has been on a tear his past 10 games, recording eight points in that span. Expect a definitive answer on his availability closer to puck drop, but if Hagelin can't go, Chandler Stephenson should continue to draw into the lineup.