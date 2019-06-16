Hagelin signed a four-year, $11 million contract extension with the Capitals on Sunday.

Hagelin was traded twice last season, first from the Penguins to the Kings and then from the Kings to the Capitals. He scored just 20 points on the year but three goals and 11 points came in 20 games with Washington. The 30-year-old winger should be locked into a bottom-six role with penalty killing duties next season.