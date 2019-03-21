Capitals' Carl Hagelin: Keeps producing against Bolts
Hagelin scored a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Lightning.
The Caps' third-line duo of Hagelin and Lars Eller have been stepping it up with the playoffs looming, and the former now has three goals and eight points in the last nine games -- half his scoring total on the season.
