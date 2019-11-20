Hagelin (upper body) was designated for long-term injured reserve Wednesday will be out of the lineup until at least the Caps' Dec. 3 clash with San Jose.

As a result of his placement on long-term IR, Hagelin will miss the team's next five games. Injuries to Nic Dowd (upper body) and Nicklas Backstrom (upper body), along with the potential suspension of Garnet Hathaway, forced the club into this move in order to stay roster and cap compliant. Michael Sgarbossa and Beck Malenstyn were promoted from AHL Hershey in order to bolster the club's depth up front.