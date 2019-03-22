Capitals' Carl Hagelin: Late scratch Friday
Hagelin was scratched from Friday's lineup versus the Wild due to illness.
Hagelin's absence opens the door for Chandler Stephenson to draw in, though Stephenson doesn't present as much upside from a fantasy standpoint. Hagelin has had a down year overall, but he's heated up since joining the Caps, collecting eight points over 13 games and three in the last two. With Friday out of the picture, the veteran winger will take aim at returning Sunday against the Flyers.
