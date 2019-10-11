Capitals' Carl Hagelin: Mired in slump
Hagelin has no points in the first five games.
Hagelin is off to a very slow start after posting seven points in 20 games with the Capitals after being acquired prior to the 2018-19 trade deadline. The speedy winger is likely to bounce back, but his days as a 30-point scorer may be a thing of the past and is therefore difficult to trust for fantasy purposes.
