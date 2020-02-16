Play

Hagelin potted a goal in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Coyotes.

Hagelin's fifth goal of the season tied the game at one late in the second period. The Swede has been strong with two goals and five helpers in nine contests since the All-Star break. He's up to 18 points, 82 shots and a plus-10 rating through 47 appearances this season.

