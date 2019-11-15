Capitals' Carl Hagelin: Not cleared for contact
Hagelin (upper body) practiced Friday in a non-contact sweater, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Considering Hagelin hasn't been cleared for contact, he can safely be ruled out for Friday's clash with Montreal and should be considered a long shot to play versus Boston on Saturday. The winger is still looking for his first goal of the 2019-20 campaign, but has managed five assists and 27 shots in 17 games. With Hagelin on the shelf, along with Nic Dowd (hand), the Caps will need to promote a player from the minors ahead of Friday's tilt.
