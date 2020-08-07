Hagelin posted an assist and logged 11:17 of ice time during Thursday's 3-1 round-robin loss to the Flyers.

Hagelin has posted three goals and seven points in his last 10 games dating back to Feb. 23. The speedy Swedish winger is likely to continue anchoring the left side of Washington's third line alongside Lars Eller (personal) and Ilya Kovalchuk for the foreseeable future.