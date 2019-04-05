Capitals' Carl Hagelin: Notches helper Thursday
Hagelin tallied an assist and three shots during Thursday's 2-1 victory over the Canadiens.
Hagelin has posted three assists over his last six games as he continues to get more and more comfortable in his new home of DC. The Swedish winger has managed five goals and 19 points in 57 games with the Capitals, Kings, and Penguins this season.
