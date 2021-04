Hagelin scored a goal on two shots and registered one hit in a 6-1 win over the Flyers on Tuesday.

Hagelin powered a wrist shot through Philadelphia netminder Brian Elliott late in the first period to give the Capitals a 4-1 lead. Hagelin has provided five goals and eight assists in 43 contests this season in a depth role. A point Thursday against Buffalo would give him his first three-game point streak of the year.