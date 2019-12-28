Capitals' Carl Hagelin: Pots first goal of the season
Hagelin tallied a goal and three shots during Friday's 2-1 overtime win against the Blue Jackets.
Hagelin was the beneficiary of a glorious between-the-legs feed from Richard Panik to score the tying goal in the third period. The Swedish winger has managed just three points in his last 11 games which renders him irrelevant for most fantasy purposes.
