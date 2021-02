Hagelin recorded a goal while logging 16:29 of ice time during Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Rangers.

The goal is Hagelin's first of the campaign, giving him a total of two points in 11 games despite averaging 15:55 of ice time. The Capitals can only hope that the goal helps the Swedish winger shake off the slump, but needless to say, his fantasy value is negligible until he can produce offense more consistently.