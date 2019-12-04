Capitals' Carl Hagelin: Quiet in return
Hagelin (upper body) skated 12:21 with one shot on goal and a plus-1 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.
Hagelin's return to the lineup was uneventful, as the Capitals' offense came from the second and fourth lines. Hagelin has just five assists and 28 shots on goal in 18 appearances this season, making the speedy Swede too risky for most fantasy owners to roster.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.