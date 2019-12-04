Hagelin (upper body) skated 12:21 with one shot on goal and a plus-1 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Hagelin's return to the lineup was uneventful, as the Capitals' offense came from the second and fourth lines. Hagelin has just five assists and 28 shots on goal in 18 appearances this season, making the speedy Swede too risky for most fantasy owners to roster.