Capitals' Carl Hagelin: Remains sidelined
Hagelin (upper body) will not be in the lineup against Anaheim on Monday, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Hagelin was still sporting a non-contact sweater at Monday's practice session, though coach Todd Reirden considers the winger day-to-day. Once cleared to play, the Swede will likely slot into a third-line role and bump Garnet Hathaway back to the press box.
