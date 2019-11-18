Hagelin (upper body) will not be in the lineup against Anaheim on Monday, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Hagelin was still sporting a non-contact sweater at Monday's practice session, though coach Todd Reirden considers the winger day-to-day. Once cleared to play, the Swede will likely slot into a third-line role and bump Garnet Hathaway back to the press box.