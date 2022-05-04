Hagelin (eye) was on the ice with the Capitals strength and conditioning coach during Wednesday's optional skate, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

Hagelin was in a full face shield and not wearing any pads while he did some light skating drills with the training staff. The 33-year-old is unlikely to play again this season, but his presence on the ice is an indicator that he is progressing after undergoing two eye procedures to address a freak injury sustained during practice in early March.