Hagelin (upper body) will return to action Tuesday against the Sharks, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Hagelin has missed the last 11 games with the injury but will return to his usual place on the third line alongside Travis Boyd and Richard Panik. While the Capitals will welcome his defensive abilities, with just five helpers to show for 17 games, the Swedish winger isn't much of a fantasy asset these days.