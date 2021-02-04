Hagelin has managed just one assist, a plus-1 rating and 16 shots while logging 15:51 of ice time in the first 10 games.

The constant lineup shuffling has not helped, but Hagelin has been very slow to generate offense through the first three weeks of the season. The 32-year-old Swede can be safely ignored for fantasy purposes unless he can rekindle his offensive production and secures a more meaningful offensive role.