Hagelin scored his third goal of the season Sunday in a 3-2 shootout win over the Rangers.

Hagelin had gone 10 straight without a point but found a way to light the lamp in his return to Madison Square Garden. The speedster was a member of the Rangers between 2011 and 2015 and wound up finishing his Manhattan stay with 130 points in 266 games. This season, Hagelin has split time with three teams (Los Angeles/Pittsburgh/Washington), posting nine points in 43 total games. Sunday marked Hagelin's first time finding the scoresheet as a member of the Capitals.