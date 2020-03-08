Capitals' Carl Hagelin: Sets up shortie
Hagelin tallied a short-handed assist and two shots during Saturday's 5-2 win over the Penguins.
The helper gave Washington a commanding 4-0 lead early in the third period and gave Hagelin his fourth consecutive game with a point. After a sluggish start, the Swedish winger has been quite solid offensively since the calendar rolled into 2020 with seven goals and 16 points in his last 27 games despite virtually no power-play time and averaging 14:40 of ice time per game. As long as Washington's third line continues to gel, the 31-year-old is worth a gander in deeper leagues.
