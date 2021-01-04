Hagelin debuted on the fourth line alongside Nic Dowd and Garnet Hathaway during Monday's practice, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Hagelin faces competition from newcomer Connor Sheary for the third-line left wing spot based on line rushes on training camp's opening day. The Swedish winger managed eight goals and 25 points in 58 games during an injury-shortened 2019-20 Season and could be worth a look in deeper formats if he can garner meaningful minutes during the upcoming campaign, but has murky fantasy value for the time being.