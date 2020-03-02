Capitals' Carl Hagelin: Snags assist in 600th career game
Hagelin provided a helper, three shots on net and two blocked shots in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Wild.
Hagelin was skating in his 600th career game, and he picked up the lone assist on Richard Panik's go-ahead goal in the first period. Through 54 contests, Hagelin has 22 points, 96 shots and a plus-10 rating this year.
