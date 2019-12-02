Capitals' Carl Hagelin: Sports no-contact jersey
Hagelin (upper body) worked in a no-contact capacity Monday, Mike Vogel of the Capitals' official site reports.
Hagelin worked on the third line during practice. The 31-year-old is expected to be activated from long-term injured reserve and suit up Tuesday against the Sharks as long as he doesn't suffer a setback before then. Hagelin has missed 11 games and recorded five points over 17 contests before his injury.
