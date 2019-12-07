Hagelin dished an assist, fired two shots on goal and added two PIM in Friday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Hagelin sent a nice pass to Travis Boyd for the first-period tally. Hagelin had entered Friday with six straight scoreless outings, with an upper-body injury in that cost him nearly four weeks in the middle of that stretch. The speedy Swede now has six assists, 31 shots on goal and a plus-4 rating through 20 games this season.