Hagelin was traded to the Capitals on Thursday in exchange for a third-round pick and a conditional sixth-round choice going to the Kings.

The Kings have officially waved the white flag on Hagelin, who arrived in Los Angeles from Pittsburgh in November and managed just five points in 22 games. His shooting just has not been there this season, as he's connected on a career-low 3.1 percent of his attempts with both the Penguins and Kings. He'll have a much better shot at assists in Washington's powerful offense as opposed to the Kings' anemic one, but don't expect a resurrection for the 30-year-old. He's expected to debut with his new club Saturday against Buffalo, Chris Kuc of The Athletic reports.