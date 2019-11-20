Hagelin (upper body) is doubtful for Wednesday's road game against New York, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Hagelin missed Monday's game against Anaheim, and has yet to shed his non-contact jersey at practice, evidencing he's not ready for a return. He's still considered day-to-day from coach Todd Reirden, and once cleared to play, the veteran is expected to slot into his usual third-line role.