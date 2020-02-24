Capitals' Carl Hagelin: Two late goals in win
Hagelin scored two third-period goals in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Penguins.
The tallies fueled a four-goal outburst for the Caps in the final frame that put the game away. Hagelin has been surprisingly productive over the last month-plus, picking up six goals and 12 points in his last 15 games -- a stretch that accounts for over half his production (seven goals, 21 points) on the season.
