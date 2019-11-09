Capitals' Carl Hagelin: Unable to play Saturday
Hagelin is day-to-day with an upper-body injury and won't play Saturday against the Golden Knights, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.
This is the first game Hagelin will miss this season. It doesn't sound like the 31-year-old winger is dealing with anything major, so he'll set his focus on getting right for Monday's matchup against the Coyotes. Hagelin has five points over 17 games this year.
