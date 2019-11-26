Hagelin (upper body) will be back in the lineup versus the Sharks on Dec. 3, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

Per the conditions of his placement on long-term injured reserve, Hagelin can't be activated prior to the matchup with San Jose. The Swedish winger will likely be utilized in a bottom-six role and will no doubt be eager to score his first goal of the 2019-20 campaign. Beck Malenstyn figures to be the odd man out once Hagelin is taken off IR and will be shipped back down to the minors.