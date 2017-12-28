Capitals' Chandler Stephenson: Back at it Thursday
Stephenson (illness) was back on the ice ahead of Thursday evening's home game against the Bruins, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.
The illness was severe enough to keep Stephenson from dressing against the Rangers on Wednesday, but we can't see him missing both ends of the back-to-back set. Stephenson is in his first year as a full-time starter, crafting nine points and a clean plus-6 rating through 27 games. However, he doesn't get featured much on special teams, as the 23-year-old is still getting his feet wet with the parent club.
