Capitals' Chandler Stephenson: Buries first NHL point Thursday
Stephenson had a goal and two shots in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Canucks.
Stephenson was subbing for Nicklas Backstrom (illness) and acquitted himself well as a top-six forward while logging 13:20 of ice time. The 23-year-old forward has 14 NHL games under his belt, but this was the first point of his career after toiling as a bottom-six forward during previous stints. While Backstrom is expected to return to the lineup soon, the departure of Brett Connolly (upper body) in the second period could provide an opportunity for the third-round pick of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft to stick around for a little while, but further updates on the aforementioned injuries should clear that up in the next day or two. Stephenson's fantasy value remains quite limited as a result.
