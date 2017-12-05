Updating a previous report, Stephenson (upper body) has been cleared to play and will be in the lineup for Wednesday's contest against the Blackhawks, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

With T.J. Oshie (upper body) and Andre Burakovsky (thumb) both unlikely to play Wednesday, the Capitals likely pushed hard for Stephenson's return and he will return to action after missing just one game with his ailment. That said, the Saskatchewan native has just six points in 18 appearances on the campaign, so don't expect a sudden offensive outburst out of him.