Capitals' Chandler Stephenson: Deemed expendable by Washington
The Capitals placed Stephenson on waivers Wednesday, James Mirtle of The Athletic Toronto reports.
Stephenson will likely be one of the first forwards recalled when Washington is dealing with injuries up front this season, but there isn't a spot for the 2012 third-round pick in the team's bottom-six at the moment. The 23-year-old pivot won't be worth consideration in season-long fantasy formats in 2017-18.
More News
-
Capitals' Chandler Stephenson: Close to becoming everyday NHLer•
-
Capitals' Chandler Stephenson: Agrees to two-year deal•
-
Capitals' Chandler Stephenson: Jumps down a level•
-
Capitals' Chandler Stephenson: Recalled Monday•
-
Capitals' Chandler Stephenson: Reassigned to AHL•
-
Capitals' Chandler Stephenson: Called up from minors•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...