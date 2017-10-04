The Capitals placed Stephenson on waivers Wednesday, James Mirtle of The Athletic Toronto reports.

Stephenson will likely be one of the first forwards recalled when Washington is dealing with injuries up front this season, but there isn't a spot for the 2012 third-round pick in the team's bottom-six at the moment. The 23-year-old pivot won't be worth consideration in season-long fantasy formats in 2017-18.