Stephenson tallied an assist and a minus-1 rating in 12:55 of ice time during Friday's 3-2 overtime win against the Avalanche.

With the helper, Stephenson ends a seven-game scoring drought, but he still has just a goal and three points in his last 15 games. The 24-year-old forward's speed and versatility keep him in the Caps lineup, but his lack of production relegates his fantasy value to the deepest of leagues.