Capitals' Chandler Stephenson: Ends drought Sunday
Stephenson tallied a goal, an assist and a plus-2 rating during Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Ducks.
The points are Stephenson's first in six games and have him on track to post 19 points and a dismal minus-22 rating this season. The 24-year-old is a useful role player for the Capitals but has very limited fantasy value even in deeper leagues.
