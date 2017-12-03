Capitals' Chandler Stephenson: Exits Saturday's game with upper-body ailment
Stephenson (upper body) exited Saturday's game and will not return, Tarik El-Bashir of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Stephenson had been playing on the third line with Lars Eller and Brett Connolly when the injury occurred. The 23-year-old forward will be re-evaluated Sunday and is questionable for Monday's tilt against the Sharks.
