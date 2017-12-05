Stephenson (upper body) is slated to return to the Caps' lineup against Chicago on Wednesday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

If Stephenson is able to suit up, it would likely be as a replacement for T.J. Oshie (upper body), who is considered doubtful versus the Blackhawks. Prior to getting hurt, the 23-year-old Stephenson was bogged down in a 10-game goalless streak during which he has logged a paltry one helper. Once Washington gets healthy, the natural center will probably find himself fighting for a consistent spot in the lineup on a night to night basis.